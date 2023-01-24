The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.

The vehicle eventually slammed through the door and windows of the business, coming to a rest inside the customer area.

Officers report that both the driver of the vehicle and the staff from Papa Murphy’s Pizza escaped without injury, although the driver was transported by Hartford EMS to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and officers are investigating.

No further information was provided.