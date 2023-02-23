WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – During Wednesday’s snowstorm, a driver in southeast Wisconsin called for help after going into a ditch but was later arrested after deputies found nearly 1.5 pounds of weed in the vehicle.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, who was on felony parole for firearms and drug charges, called the sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The 27-year-old reported the incident after accidentally driving into the ditch on US Highway 45 near Western Avenue.

Calls like this were common [on Wednesday] as the sheriff’s office handled approximately 80 traffic-related calls during the recent snow event. This call was different. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The first responding deputy reportedly smelled the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

The release states that a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding nearly a pound and a half of marijuana, cocaine, multiple phones, a scale, and a large amount of cash.

He was arrested for parole violations and drug charges and is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.

No additional information was provided.