GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say one person was arrested on November 19 for multiple charges after they ran over a Green Bay police officer’s foot while driving intoxicated.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, an officer was speaking with someone in the 700 block of Bodart Street when the suspected driver drove their pickup truck over the officer’s foot and almost hit the person the bystander.

The driver was then taken into custody on multiple charges including OWI-Causing Injury, Hit and Run Causing Injury, and Possession of Cocaine.

Officials report that the officer did not miss any time away from work due to the incident and no one else was hurt.

Officers with the Green Bay Police Department say there have been 364 people arrested for OWI from January 1, 2023, through November 27, 2023.