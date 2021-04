GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident was taken to a local trauma center after crashing their vehicle into a building in Allouez on Tuesday.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive for a vehicle that drove into a building.

Officials say that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center. Authorities report that no one was injured inside the building when the crash took place.