KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday evening, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a ‘road rage’ incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun.

According to a release, the incident started around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 on WI-441 and County Road KK. Officers say that one driver was threatened and then followed into Kimberly near Sunset Park, and the Paperfest grounds.

Authorities located the threatening vehicle on Kimberly Avenue near Anne Street and conducted a ‘high-risk’ traffic stop. Two people were removed from the vehicle and no weapons were found.

After officers conducted an investigation, the person responsible for the threats was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

