KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was pulled to safety by a deputy after he became trapped inside a car after crashing into a home in southeastern Wisconsin, the driver was later charged with OWI.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy, whose primary area of service was outside of where the incident was taking place on Pershing Boulevard and Harding Road, volunteered to respond.

Around 3:10 a.m. on August 26, dispatch sent out a report of a car that had crashed into a home where the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he was able to pull the driver from the car as the vehicle fire began to spread both inside the cab of the car and to the home.

After the driver, later identified as Ronald C. Mello-Berrospi, was escorted to safety, the deputy was able to make sure all of the home’s residents were outside and safe.

One resident was safely evacuated and the Kenosha Fire Department put out the fire.

Mello-Berrospi was arrested and booked into the Kenosha County Jail for:

OWI – First Offense

Reckless Driving Endanger Safety

Operate Without Valid Driver’s License

Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control

Passing In A No Passing Zone

The full video can be seen here.

No other details about the incident were provided.