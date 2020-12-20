Driver who left harvested buck behind after hitting telephone pole in Town of Pipe found and cited

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver who left a harvested buck and doe behind after hitting a telephone pole and fleeing the scene on Dec. 13, in the Town of Pipe, has been located and cited.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a search took place throughout the week to identify the driver of a white or silver pickup truck that had crashed into a telephone pole in the Pipe area and had fled the scene.

Deputies say while fleeing the scene, the driver had left a buck and a doe behind which authorities believe had been harvested during that same weekend in the Fond du Lac or Calumet County area.

After posting a picture of the harvested buck on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asking the community’s help in locating the driver, deputies shared an update on Friday that with the help of the residents, the investigation had come to an end and the driver of the incident had been found.

Officials report the driver received multiple traffic citations.