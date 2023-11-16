MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver with five prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) related convictions was arrested for his sixth offense in Marquette County after a traffic stop for a revoked license.

A Facebook post from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Montello on November 14 after finding out the owner, and driver, of the vehicle had a revoked license.

The deputy first noticed the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Adam Dejaynes, driving slowly and making an ‘abrupt turn’ off STH 23. Shortly after, the deputy reportedly spotted Dejaynes heading back in the opposite direction.

Dejaynes, who has five prior OWI-related convictions, was subject to a 0.02 restriction. During the traffic stop, the responding deputy reported the smell of a ‘strong odor of intoxicants’ on Dejaynes’ breath.

Court records show that Dejaynes also allegedly refused to take a test for intoxication after his arrest.

Dejaynes was arrested for Felony OWI-6th Offense, Bail Jumping, and Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device. On November 15, a cash bond was set at $500 and Dejaynes was court-ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.