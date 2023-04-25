(WFRV) – Multiple drivers in Wisconsin were recently pulled over after allegedly clocking speeds well over 100 mph, and the State Patrol is now issuing a reminder.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers across the state have recently stopped drivers for excessive speed. The Facebook post included four pictures of radar devices, all of which indicated speeds of over 100 mph.

The radar devices showed speeds of 115 mph, 125 mph, 130 mph and 134 mph. Authorities wanted to remind drivers that just because temperatures are increasing, doesn’t mean the speed limits are too.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also mentioned that speeders can risk the safety of everyone on the highways.

