WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County authorities are advising drivers to stay off of the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 due to hazardous conditions.

Authorities are asking drivers to consider south detouring I-41 southbound by using highway 76 or highway 45 through Oshkosh.

“I-41 southbound is in worse shape than I-41 northbound, but we would suggest avoiding the causeway altogether,” stated authorities with Winnebago County.

