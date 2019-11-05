Drivers along Highway 15 urged to slow down

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Slow down! That’s what a group of concerned citizens in the Fox Valley wants drivers to do.

This comes in response to a rise in accidents and the recent fatality of a Hortonville High School student along Highway 15.

“Slow down” signs are posted along Highway 15 between Greenville and Hortonville High School,” says Kim Sippola, an organizer with the Slow Down Campaign, “to bring awareness to issues that contribute to accidents like tailgating, texting, road and snow conditions.”

Town of Greenville officials petitioned the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), elected State Representatives and Senators to reduce the speed limit and provide other safety improvements along State Highway 15.

The request to make changes and safety improvements are in advance of the WisDOT Highway 15 Expansion Project that’s expected to begin construction in 2021. The completion date is 2024.

Bill Bertrand, WisDOT Project Manager says this expansion project is, “a needed safety and capacity expansion improvement. We believe it will certainly be a major bonus for safety and operations along the corridor and at the DOT safety is always our number one priority when we’re looking to design a safety project.”

Senator Roger Roth wrote a letter to WisDOT requesting the speed limit be lowered and a consistent speed of 45 mph along Highway 15.

WisDOT responded and is conducting a speed study this month [November], to determine if a speed reduction will improve safety.

Kim Sippola says, “the Greenville/Hortonville area is one of the fastest growing towns in Wisconsin and would actually like this to be deemed an emergency and fast track the operations of getting this road to a safe standard.”

Visit Safehwy15 to learn more about the “Slow Down” project.