LAPRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Kelly Platt, 45, of Janesville, with fourth offense OWI and recklessly endangering safety after crashing into multiple vehicles and a Janesville Police squad car on Tuesday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to East US Highway 14 and East County O around 4:36 p.m. after multiple complaints of a woman in a Jeep Wrangler driving “all over the road.”

Witnesses said the driver pulled away from a passerby who went to check on her after she stopped the Jeep in the area of 5130 East US Highway 20, and then struck two vehicles before heading westbound on US Highway 14.

A Janesville sergeant spotted the Jeep driving on the wrong side of the road near North Harmony Townhall Road, forcing other vehicles off the road, police said.

Authorities said the Jeep continued westbound at a slow speed, despite attempts to get Platt to stop.

The sergeant then pulled his squad car in front of the Jeep, which then hit him, coming to a stop.

Platt was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail. Court records show that Platt has not been officially charged at this time.

Aside from damage to the three cars, police say no one was injured in the incident.