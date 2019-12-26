Drivers reminded to turn on headlights, use caution during Dense Fog Advisory

(WFRV) — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Wisconsin for the third day in a row.

Drivers are being reminded to drive with caution today, giving themselves extra time due to low visibility.

Motorists are also being asked to turn their headlights on, even if they have running lights. Running lights do not always turn on the taillights, which can make it difficult for drivers behind you to see you.

