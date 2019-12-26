GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Drivers reminded to turn on headlights, use caution during Dense Fog Advisory

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Wisconsin for the third day in a row.

Drivers are being reminded to drive with caution today, giving themselves extra time due to low visibility.

Motorists are also being asked to turn their headlights on, even if they have running lights. Running lights do not always turn on the taillights, which can make it difficult for drivers behind you to see you.

For more on when this fog will move out and the area’s most accurate forecast, visit the Storm Team 5 Weather page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss