DriveSober: Appleton P.D. recount harrowing incidents tied to impaired driving

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In a final push to warn Wisconsin drivers of the consequences impaired driving can bring forth before the New Year’s celebrations begin, Appleton Police Department is sharing two harrowing experiences that may just make you put the bottle and the car keys down.

According to the department, on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, police responded to two separate Operating While Impaired crashes that occurred during the early morning hours.

OWI crash on December 19, 2021

On the morning of Dec. 19, Appleton police officers parked their marked patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated on southbound Highway 441 as they actively investigated an incident that had happened in that area.

Police recall that suddenly a car, driven by a 27-year-old former Appleton resident, who was reportedly driving impaired, struck one of the parked patrol vehicles pushing it into another parked patrol vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no officers in either of the patrol vehicles, and the impaired driver was not injured.

OWI crash on December 20, 2021

On the morning of Dec. 20, Appleton police say they received a reckless driving complaint of an SUV with a gas nozzle attached to the tank.

Shortly after the complaint was submitted, officers say the SUV in question was involved in a crash with another vehicle while traveling eastbound on W. College Avenue at N. Lynndale Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, identified as a 30-year-old New London resident, was found to be driving while impaired and was subsequently confined at the Outagamie County Jail for Felony Bail Jumping and 2nd offense OWI causing injury.

“National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that impaired driving costs more than $44 billion in deaths and damages annually. As you make your plans for New Year’s Eve, do your part in keeping our community safe and drive sober,” wrote the Appleton Police Department.