KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on Monday morning, where a vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, which was stolen out of Illinois, exited the interstate at County Highway C and crashed as it came down the off-ramp. The occupants of the vehicle fled the crash site on foot.

One of the occupants made his way onto Interstate 94 and was nearly hit by several vehicles before making it to the median, where deputies apprehended him.

Both suspects in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody and treated by Bristol Fire/Rescue for hypothermia as temperatures in Kenosha fell into the single digits.

“This was a multijurisdictional effort as the drone footage was captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol,” said Sheriff David Zoerner. “[I] appreciate the efforts from the other jurisdictions as we all work together as one team to protect the citizens of Kenosha County.

No additional details were provided.