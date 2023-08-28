ELDORADO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 72-year-old man was found lying face down in a Fond du Lac County cornfield as authorities used multiple resources during the search.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 27 around 6:30 p.m., deputies were sent to an address for a report of a missing adult. It was mentioned that the missing adult was a 72-year-old man who was reported to have walked away from his residence and into a cornfield.

Deputies started their search and two K9s were deployed. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department were called to the scene to help with their aerial drone.

Additionally, multiple first responders from surrounding areas were called to the scene to help in the search.

Around 7:30 p.m., the man was reportedly seen by the operator of the drone lying face down in the cornfield. Authorities used their UTV to get the man out of the cornfield.

The release says that he was released to his family with no reported injuries.

No additional information was provided.