FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County deployed K9s and a drone Tuesday night after a suspect fled a traffic stop and ran into a grassy field.

According to a release, on May 30, around 9:45 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located a vehicle on Interstate 41 that had fled the scene of a court order violation in Winnebago County.

The trooper attempted to stop the suspect near West Scott Street, but the suspect disobeyed orders. Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were setting up spike strips ahead to assist in the pursuit.

However, once the suspect saw the squads ahead, he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, crossing the interstate and fleeing into a grassy field east of Interstate 41 and south of US Highway 151.

A perimeter was established by local law enforcement with the help of two K9s and a drone. Although it was already dark out, the drone was able to locate the suspect hiding in the field.

Out of options, deputies say that the suspect chose to surrender without further incident.

No additional details were provided.