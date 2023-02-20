PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police departments have been utilizing drones more and more to help assist with incidents, and in southeastern Wisconsin, the usage of drones helped catch a suspect within two minutes.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department’s Drone Unit helped the Kenosha Police Department with an arrest, according to officials. Over the weekend, officers from Kenosha were involved in a pursuit where the driver fled on foot.

Authorities set up a perimeter and requested the Pleasant Prairie Police Department to bring its Drone Unit to the scene of the incident.

The drone pilot was able to locate the suspect within two minutes, and they were taken into custody without further incident.

“Another shining example of law enforcement in the county working together for a positive outcome,” said the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

No additional details were provided.