RAYMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A thermal camera drone helped to locate a man hiding in tall grass who fled from the scene of a crash in southeastern Wisconsin on early Friday morning.

According to a video Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to reports of a crash on I-94 near CTH G in Raymond around 2:05 a.m. on June 2.

When authorities arrived, a black Infiniti SUV and a semi-tractor trailer were seen stopped in traffic with a large amount of debris scattered on the interstate.

An initial investigation concluded that the Infiniti reportedly rear-ended the semi while both vehicles were heading southbound.

After talking with the driver of the semi, deputies were able to get a description of the driver of the Infiniti, later identified as Terence Mack, who reportedly fled the scene of the crash on foot.

It was noted in the release that the semi-driver stated that he briefly spoke with Mack and believed him to be intoxicated. Troopers reported to find ‘numerous bags of marijuana’ inside of the Infiniti.

Mack, a 36-year-old from Milwaukee, was found hiding in tall grass near the corner of CTH G and 27th Street with the assistance of a thermal camera drone.

When approaching Mack, deputies say that he allegedly ignored their commands. A taser was utilized after Mack allegedly reached his hand ‘in the area of his waistband and pocket.’

The release notes that a warrant was obtained to get a legal blood draw.

Mack is being held at the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $5,950 bail for the following charges:

Hit & Run

Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense

Possession of THC – Repeat Drug Offender

Resisting/Obstructing

The video of the arrest can be seen here. No other details were provided.