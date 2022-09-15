MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – The air quality of a Manawa apartment complex had to be checked after a cleaning person found ‘drug equipment’ in a garbage can.

According to the Manawa Police Department, officers received a call on September 13 from an apartment manager who said that the drug waste was located in a common area bathroom.

When officers arrived at the 400 block of Center Street, the garbage can was covered and officers were shown pictures of the can’s contents.

A release states that the garbage can remained covered and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was ‘contacted and consulted.’

The DCI responded and safely removed the ‘drug waste’ from the complex.

Officers say that the DCI requested the Manawa Fire Department to check the air quality of the complex to ensure the safety of those in the area. It was determined that the levels were normal and the area was vented as a precaution.

No other information has been provided at this time.