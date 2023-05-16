Drug investigation results in seizure of guns, brass knuckles, drugs & over $6k in cash from a single Wisconsin home

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in southern Wisconsin reportedly seized over six thousand dollars in cash, multiple guns and two-plus pounds of marijuana.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent seizure of drugs, cash and guns that came from a single home. The seizure was a result of a drug investigation.

In the picture provided by police, nine guns were taken along with multiple magazines in varying sizes. Brass knuckles were also among the items seen in the picture.

Bundles of cash were also lying on the table.

There was no information on how many, if any, people were arrested.

