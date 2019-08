(WFRV) — Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced how much medication was brought in during Drug Take Back Day on April 27th.

Statewide, 278 law enforcement agencies hosted more than 190 events collecting around 58,000 pounds of unused medications.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of medications while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.