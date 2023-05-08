KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy and his K9 partner in Wisconsin took one person into custody after a traffic stop led to multiple illegal items being found.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, May 7, at around 5:30 p.m., a deputy with the agency and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop for several traffic violations on the east frontage road of I-94 and CTH S.

Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy smelled the distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After further investigation, the driver admitted there was marijuana and a handgun under the front seat. The driver reportedly did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

(Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy searched the vehicle and located 20.43 grams of marijuana, an MDMA pill, drug paraphernalia, and an ACP 380 Hi-Point pistol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail without incident.

“The [Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office] continues to make every effort to remove illegal drugs and guns from the hands of criminals in Kenosha County,” said officials on the agency’s Facebook page.

No additional details were provided.