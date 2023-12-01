JEFFERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were taken into custody after authorities found drugs and cash inside a residence during a search warrant.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on November 30 around 2 p.m., a search warrant was authorized for a residence as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. The residence was reportedly on McKibbin Lane in the town of Jefferson.

Deputies and investigators reportedly found and seized 47 grams of methamphetamine, several baggies of suspected fentanyl and cash. Three people were taken into custody.

37-year-old Mark Alan McKibbin

36-year-old Melinda Sue Stalsberg

37-year-old man from Viroqua

Mark and Melinda were booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for drug-related charges. The man from Viroqua was taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Fentanyl is a deadly drug. The suspected substances will be tested later adhering to strict safety protocols for testing unknown substances. Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Officials say that the sheriff’s office used resources from the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, which is a five-county drug task force.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.