MIDDLE VILLAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three children were relocated to other family members after authorities arrested a woman when drugs were found at a residence in Middle Village.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, on March 22 around 11 a.m., a drug-related search warrant was executed at a residence in Middle Village located on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Two woman and three children were found at the residence.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl and illicit drug paraphernalia were all taken from the residence.

Officials say that the Menominee Tribal Family Services helped relocate the children to other family members within the community.

The following charges are reportedly being requested to the Menominee Tribal Prosector:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaing a Drug Dwelling

Child Neglect

One woman was arrested and booked into the Menominee Tribal Jail. There was no additional information provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.