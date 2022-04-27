SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A high-speed chase in Shawano County ended with two in custody and an excess of drugs recovered on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 10:45 a.m., members of the Shawano County Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 29 near Highway K in the Town of Waukechon.

Officers say the vehicle initially pulled over but took off at a high rate of speed. According to officers, they were able to deploy a tire deflation device that was successful. The vehicle entered the median on Highway 29 and turned around while occupants threw various items out of the vehicle.

Eventually, the vehicle would come to a complete stop on Highway 29, and the occupants were taken into custody.

Following the arrest of the two individuals, the Shawano County Drug Task Force searched the vehicle and the highway area where they were able to recover 32 grams of heroin.

The two suspects were booked into the Shawano County Jail for possession of heroin with the intention to deliver.