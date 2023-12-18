WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – U.S. Highway 10 cuts through the small town of Weyauwega, home to 1,900. It’s also where a family was ripped apart Saturday evening.

“I mean, we lost four. Four. Four of my cousins,” Gonzalez family cousin Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe said.

The four siblings, Daniel (25), Fabian (23), Lilian (14), and Daniela (9) Gonzalez, were out for their weekly Saturday dinner at Culver’s following a shopping trip. Shortly after 9 p.m. and less than two miles from home, 47-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah allegedly hit them head-on, drunk driving for the fifth time, with an open bottle of vodka beside him.

Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela died at the scene. Daniel died shortly afterward at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

“They were about a mile or two from our house,” their stepfather, Rev. Kurt Schilling, said. “[Farmer] chose to drive on the wrong side of the road, drunk and recklessly take their lives.”

When the siblings were well past the expected time they would be home, panic set in for the tight-knit family.

“They were very close to my uncle’s, but they never made it there. So my family was really worried where they were, especially my aunt, because it was very unusual for them not to be answering their phones,” Gonzalez-Quizhpe said. “We were able to trace them. They had an iPhone, we were able to trace them via an iCloud service and we found them in the site basically where this whole incident happened.”

It was a devastating scene: three dead, one barely clinging to life.

“My oldest cousin, in this case, Daniel, passed away in Neenah. He was the one who was surviving, but he succumbed to his wounds,” Gonzalez-Quizhpe said. “They were loved by all in Ecuador and here in Wisconsin, and we will miss them very terribly.”

The family was building their lives as they lost them; they emigrated from Ecuador seven years ago.

“My aunt was redoing her life, she wanted to do a restart, refresh of her life here in the United States. She fell in love with a wonderful husband and partner, Kurt Schilling, who took my cousins in as his own,” Gonzalez-Quizhpe said. “They were your very, I would say, you’re hybrid Ecuadorian-Wisconsinites. My cousins loved going to Culver’s, for example.”

It was that sibling tradition that would be the last memory they made together.

“I have my heart broken in this moment,” their mother, Paulina Gonzalez, said at Farmer’s court appearance Monday. “Their memories will live with me forever.”

The siblings will have two funerals, one in Waupaca and one in Ecuador, where they will be buried. Two GoFundMe’s are helping the family with expenses.

“Right now, I think it’s about time for grieving and time for mourning and thinking of next steps to bring my cousins back home, in this case to Ecuador,” Gonzalez-Quizhpe said. “No one plans to do a GoFundMe page.”