Drunk driver reportedly crashes into Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly crashing into a home while driving drunk early Monday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the crash happened at around 1:39 a.m. on the 1200 block of Stuart Street. Authorities say people were in the home at the time of the crash, but nobody inside was hurt.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for DUI. Police have yet to identify the suspect.