Drunk driver who killed a man on a motorcycle sentenced in Outagamie County Court

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:23 PM CDT

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Kendra Bruley was sentenced in Outagamie County Court today to 15 years for Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Back on August 11th 2017, Burley struck the motorcycle in the Town of Greenville.

The man died as a result of his injuries.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Bruley had a blood alcohol level of .237, which is three times the legal limit.

Bruley will serve 7 years of initial confinement and 8 years of extended supervision as the result of a plea deal reached in March.

