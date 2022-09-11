FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.

Officers say that is when a sedan, being driven by the 27-year-old, hit the unoccupied squad car.

A drunken driver hits a parked squad car in Fond du Lac (Photo credit: Fond du Lac Police Department)

Both vehicles involved in the incident received damage that required them to be towed from the scene.

Authorities say that this was the 27-year-olds first OWI offense.

No other information was provided.

