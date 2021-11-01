Dryer catches fire in 12-unit apartment building in Fond du Lac, no one injured

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a dryer caught fire in an apartment building in Fond du Lac on Sunday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, on Oct. 31 around 7:50 p.m., crews responded to Glacier Valley Estates for a reported fire in the third-floor laundry room. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from a dryer in the laundry room.

The fire was reportedly able to be contained to the dryer and was put out. No one was injured and no residents were without a home.

Additionally, crews found duct work full of lint which reportedly helped the dryer catch fire. The Fond du Lac Fire Department wants to remind everyone to make sure lint traps and dryer ductwork are cleaned.

Members of the Fond du Lac Fire Department will canvass the area on Monday to hand out fire safety literature to residents.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.