Dryer fire closes Lineville Intermediate until Monday, Feb. 17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lineville Intermediate School is closed Thursday and Friday following a dryer fire on Wednesday night.

According to the Howard-Suamico School District, the Howard Fire Department responded to the school just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews on scene were able to determine the fire was contained to a dryer unit in a first-floor service room in the northwest corner of the building.

Howard Fire reportedly had the fire under control within 40 minutes. No one was injured during the incident.

The school district says that while there was no damage to the outside of the laundry room, some smoke did move through the building.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to allow time for a professional restoration company to work over the long weekend, students, teachers, and staff will not report to school Thursday,” the Howard-Suamico School District said in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

The school will reopen on Monday, Feb. 17.

