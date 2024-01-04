HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Just under one month after several geese were found dead at the Duck Creek Quarry in Howard, officials have determined a potential cause.

According to Animal Control/Humane Officer Matt Atkinson, preliminary tests point to suspected HPAI, better known as the bird flu infection.

As a result, Duck Creek Quarry and the surrounding trails will remain closed until there is a period of five consecutive days with no sick or dead birds. Once the quarry hits that milestone, reopening the location to the public will be evaluated.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a severe disease and requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal.