Duck Creek Quarry swimming hole open only to Howard residents

HOWARD, Wis, (WFRV) One popular swimming hole in the Village of Howard is soon going to reopen for the season. But the sandy beach at Duck Creek Quarry is only welcome to village residents.

Ever since Duck Creek Quarry opened to the public in 2018 it’s become a popular place to beat the heat, with most counting down the days to use it again.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s good for triathletes and people who like to get out swimming,” said a man running near the quarry.

“I think it’s a really nice, nice beach around Green Bay that people can go to,” said another woman using the nearby Mountain Bay Trail.

But Howard’s village administrator says when the quarry reopens for the season on June 18th, non-residents won’t be allowed in.

“In the age of COVID-19 closing so many other places – we just can ‘t handle the number of people,” said Paul Evert.

Only residents are going to be allowed in and they’ll need to wear a wristband proving their residency, issued at Village Hall.

Evert says it comes down to capacity. With Ashwaubenon’s Ashwaubomay Lake and Green Bay’s two aquatic centers closed for the year, the village feared the quarry would draw in too many people, creating an unsafe condition with COVID-19.

“We just don’t have enough space to accommodate everybody right now the way it’s set up,” Evert said.

So the village initially closed the quarry in early May to figure out a plan moving forward. And the Village Board voted last night to reopen the beach – but only for Howard residents.

“You have to serve your residents first and foremost, give them activities, they helped fund this thing,” Evert said.

A decision that Evert knows will upset many nonresidents.

“It’s a little disappointing,” said one woman.

But one the village must make given the impact of COVID this year.

“Hopefully things will change with COVID. We can review how we did this, what was successful, what wasn’t, see if we can expand use next year.”

Evert says the quarry’s beach area will only be open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and staff will be assigned to check for wristbands.