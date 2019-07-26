Duck Down! Wind deflates World’s Largest Rubber Duck, but no need to worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The World’s Largest Rubber Duck was seen deflating Friday at Green Bay’s Tall Ships Festival, but no need to worry it’ll be back up soon!

A Big Duck, LLC, team member, Marc Burr, told Local 5 they have not experienced an unplanned deflation in the five years since it was unveiled in LA.

“This is the first time we’ve had this excitement.”

A wind gust of about 30 miles per hour blew through the area, causing some of the tie-downs keeping the rubber duck atop its pontoon to snap; thankfully nobody was injured and no damage was caused.

Burr explained the 15-ton duck is similar to a balloon resting on a pontoon.

“Think of a balloon, there’s the thing you blow into. That’s the bottom of this rubber duck. That’s open and it’s on top of a deck. We cover that deck with vinyl and then there’s a skirt on the inside that goes all the way around. So we really have just sealed up the bottom.”

Burr says when the wind came through and snapped the ties, air began to come in from the bottom. The rubber duck’s team then went under the rubber duck to undo some major zippers to rapidly deflate the duck.

“We’re going to tie it down and put it back up.”

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck will be at the Tall Ship Festival through Sunday.