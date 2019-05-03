Ducks saved from unnatural habitat in De Pere Video

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - De Pere City Fire were dispatched to a not-so typical call this morning.

A mother duck and her 16 ducklings had sought refuge next door to some pretty unsuspecting neighbors, a local business. After finding the ducks nestled along a sidewalk, a worker at the business decided to make a phone call.

"As soon as I heard that this nest was in an industrial area, I figured we had to intervene somewhat and make sure that they could get placed in a safe haven," said Eric Johnson, Assistant Chief of Training & Safety for De Pere City Fire Dept.

Johnson is part of the Green Bay Duck Rescue, a group that is used to getting phone calls of people finding ducks in some not-so-typical areas.

"We will sometimes monitor the nest for several weeks, waiting for that magical day when the eggs hatch out," says Johnson. "Then we trap them, in a sense, and then we re-release them in a safe location."

Johnson says, on average, they save anywhere between 11 and 13 ducks during an assignment. That's about 1,000 ducks saved per year. Since the group started, over 15,000 ducks have been saved.

"Many times they'll end up in a sewer or get run over by a car," said Johnson. "Us, doing what we did today, assures them at least to get them to a safe location where they can raise their young ones up."

Now, it will be just a matter of the ducks becoming acquainted with some new neighbors.

If you happen to come across a wildlife nest in an unnatural place, you can call the Green Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at (920) 391-3671.