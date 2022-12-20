WEYAUWEGA, WI (WFRV) – First responders in Waupaca County are thanking all the generous supporters who turned out for their dueling Christmas light shows.

The fire trucks lined up on one side of downtown Weyauwega and the police squads were parked on the other.

Folks were invited last Saturday to drop off a non-perishable food item or money.

They had a lot of fun with it.

At one point, the police staged the arrest of the Grinch.

People must have loved it.

They raised nearly $3,000 in three hours.

“It was pretty amazing to see how many people came out to support both sides,” said the organizer Deputy Justin Malueg of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

“You know people are going through a hard time,” added Nate Stelzner who is a former Weyauwega Firefighter and organized the fire department’s display. “As first responders, I think your heart goes out to them and you want to help them in any way possible.”

For 6 years they’ve done a huge light show set to music.

This year they wanted to add extra excitement by changing it up a little bit.

Deputy Malueg said the reaction was better than they ever could have expected.