WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire and police departments are competing against each other with dueling Christmas light shows to raise more donations than ever before for Waupaca County food pantries.

“This year, we stepped up our light shows,” explained Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Malueg. “We want to do police departments versus fire departments to see who can raise the most food and monetary donations for food pantries.”

This Saturday, December 17, you can either extinguish hunger by dropping off donations to the fire trucks along east park Street or handcuff hunger by filling the squad cars along East Ann Street.

They ask that you make donations between 4-7 p.m. to be part of the official tally.

Deputy Malueg is the leading creator of the police display. Nate Stelzner created the fire department show.

Both light shows will be synchronized with music.