APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Public transportation service in the Fox Cities, Valley Transit, is fueling a different kind of celebration this week.

Dump the Pump Day is a resourceful celebration that is led by the American Public Transportation Association around the United States.

It was created to encourage people to use public transportation and promote the businesses as convenient, economical, and environmentally friendly.

According to a press release, Valley Transit is welcoming the community to join them Friday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the Transit Center at 100 East Washington Street in Appleton.

People can learn more about rider resources available in the area, explore buses, and help plan a trip with Valley Transit.

Those interested are encouraged to take a ride on the buses with prices at two dollars a ride and four dollars for an unlimited day pass.

Valley Transit tells us Appleton Mayor Jacob Wooford will make and appearance at 10:30 a.m. to bring recognition to Dump the Pump Day.

“With gas prices on the rise, it’s more clear than ever that public transportation can be a cost-effective way to travel from daily commutes to entertainment and everyday errands,” Valley Transit general manager Ron McDonald explains. “Valley Transit’s fleet of buses run on clean diesel, meaning there’s nearly zero air pollution emissions, so there really is a lot to celebrate about the positive impact Valley Transit is making on the Fox Cities community.”

For more information the Appleton’s public transportation, Valley Transit, you can find their website here.