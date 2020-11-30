VIDEO: Dumpster fire causes smoke damage inside Fond du Lac loading dock

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating after a dumpster fire at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac Monday afternoon.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says they were dispatched to Milk Specialties on Tompkins Street shortly before 1:15 p.m. for a report of a dumpster on fire outside the building.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the dumpster was inside the building, upgrading the response to a working still.

The dumpster was eventually pulled out from the building and the fire was extinguished, but not before causing moderate smoke conditions in parts of the building.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says the building was evacuated for a short period of time until the fire was brought under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.