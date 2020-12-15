Dunkin’ Donuts and Salvation Army join forces for ‘sweet’ partnership

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Dec. 18 ‘donut’ forget to donate to The Salvation Army at Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to a release, Dunkin’ Donuts and The Salvation Army have joined together during this pandemic to help raise money for those in need.

On Dec. 18 from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., The Salvation Army will have staff, advisory board members, and volunteers at all Dunkin’ Donut locations in the local area (Appleton and Menasha) collecting donations outside.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also have a cashless kettle where the community can use their credit card if they would rather donate that way.

“The need is still there, it’s just greater. Today, we thank Dunkin Donuts for allowing us to have space and awareness so that we can continue to keep our social services programs running through their generosity of donations from our local community,” says Major David Minks, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Fox Cities.

According to a release, the dollars that The Salvation Army receives from this day will go to the Christmas programs for their clients.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, The Salvation Army has adapted its own services to meet the growing needs of local communities most vulnerable with drive-thru food pantries, remote emotional and spiritual care through live-stream services, care hotlines, transitional housing, and more. 

For more information visit their website.

