Dunkin’ Donuts offers sweet surprise for a limited time only

(WFRV) – Local Dunkin' Donuts are offering another incentive -as if you needed one- to grab coffee and donut on Friday morning.

Dunkin’ Donuts across Wisconsin are partnering with Special Olympics Wisconsin and local law enforcement to help raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Until 12 p.m. on Friday, members of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be at a Dunkin’ Donuts near you encouraging all donut lovers to do one simple thing in exchange for a big reward; Make a donation in order to get a free donut and help change some lives.

Participating cities and Dunkin’ Donut locations in Northeast Wisconsin include:

City Dunkin’ Donuts Address Appleton W3208 County Road KK De Pere 950 Main Ave, Suite A Fond du Lac 735 W Johnson St. Green Bay 2125 Main St. Greenfield 7535 W Cold Spring Rd. Howard 2455 Lineville Rd. Manitowoc 3506 Calumet Ave. Menasha 1490 Oneida St. Menomonee Falls N82 W15272 Appleton Ave. Menomonie 2320 State Highway 25 N. Monroe 501 8th St. New Berlin 3500 S Moorland Rd. Plover 3005 Village Park Dr. Sheboygan 2832 S Business Dr. Waupaca 1030 W Fulton St. Waupun 1001 E Main St.

A few Northeastern Wisconsin Law enforcement agencies woke up bright and early and can already be seen at Dunkin’ waiting for you.