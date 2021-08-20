Dunkin’ Donuts offers sweet surprise for a limited time only

(WFRV) – Local Dunkin’ Donuts are offering another incentive -as if you needed one- to grab coffee and donut on Friday morning.

Dunkin’ Donuts across Wisconsin are partnering with Special Olympics Wisconsin and local law enforcement to help raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Until 12 p.m. on Friday, members of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be at a Dunkin’ Donuts near you encouraging all donut lovers to do one simple thing in exchange for a big reward; Make a donation in order to get a free donut and help change some lives.

Participating cities and Dunkin’ Donut locations in Northeast Wisconsin include:

City Dunkin’ Donuts Address
AppletonW3208 County Road KK
De Pere950 Main Ave, Suite A
Fond du Lac735 W Johnson St.
Green Bay2125 Main St.
Greenfield7535 W Cold Spring Rd.
Howard2455 Lineville Rd.
Manitowoc3506 Calumet Ave.
Menasha1490 Oneida St.
Menomonee FallsN82 W15272 Appleton Ave.
Menomonie2320 State Highway 25 N.
Monroe501 8th St.
New Berlin3500 S Moorland Rd.
Plover3005 Village Park Dr.
Sheboygan2832 S Business Dr.
Waupaca1030 W Fulton St.
Waupun1001 E Main St.

A few Northeastern Wisconsin Law enforcement agencies woke up bright and early and can already be seen at Dunkin’ waiting for you.

