Dunkin’ pops back onto the scene with explosive ingredient

(WFRV) – Put some “pop” in your step by trying Dunkin’s new explosive and fruity ingredient.

Dunkin is making it known that it isn’t just a master of donuts and coffee, but also fun and refreshing drinks. Revealing its new Popping Bubbles ingredient, Dunkin is bursting back onto the scene.

The Popping Bubbles are small strawberry flavored bubbles that quite literally pop in your mouth. Resembling boba, these fun bubbles of joy can be added to any one of Dunkin’s iced or frozen beverages throughout the summer months.

“As the destination for flavorful beverages to keep folks running all season long, we’re kicking off summer with something extra fun by offering our guests Strawberry Popping Bubbles. With an exciting explosion of strawberry flavor, Popping Bubbles are a new way to make favorite Dunkin’ iced or frozen drinks even cooler,” shares Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’.

Made with color sourced from plants, Dunkin officials recommend customers try pairing these Popping Bubbles with vibrant fruit flavors in Dunkin’ iced drinks like new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers or Lemonade.

Dunkin will also be going the extra mile and serving Popping Bubbles beverages with a stylish new pink and orange wide paper straw created specifically for the full bubble-up experience.