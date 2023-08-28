APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A late Sunday afternoon duplex fire in Appleton caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 27 around 4:40 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire in the 600 block of North Morrison Street. The initial call reportedly said there was smoke coming from the roof vents.

Crews arrived and reportedly found light smoke coming from the attic. The building was described as a two-story duplex.

Fire units eventually found a small fire in the attic in the second story. Authorities were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. The residence was also searched to confirm that everyone was out of the building.

Power was reportedly shut off to the whole building. The fire was under investigation and a cause has not been determined at this time

Authorities say that the damages were estimated to be $15,000.

No additional information was provided.