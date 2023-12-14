APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at an Appleton duplex caused $150,000 in damages on Thursday afternoon.

The Appleton Fire Department says that around 1:00 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 3200 block of East Canary Street in the City of Appleton for a call reporting visible smoke and flames, with fire spreading to the other side of the duplex.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from behind the duplex, where flames were also visible. Fire companies extinguished the fire behind the duplex and searched both units for occupants.

At the time of the fire, one family (two adults and two children) was home, and all were evacuated safely. Firefighters did rescue one dog and one cat, reuniting them with their owners. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters continue to work to determine a cause for the fire. Proper smoke alarms were reportedly activated on one side of the duplex. Damage to the building is estimated to be around $150,000.

The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind residents of two ways out of every room. It is important to know multiple ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous.

This is the third red bulb on the Appleton Fire Department’s Christmas Wreath.