Duplex fire on Mero Street in Manitowoc leaves seven without a home

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- Around 4 o’clock a.m. Monday morning, May 10, Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department responded to a duplex fire in the 3300 block of Mero Street.

The call was made by the neighbors of the duplex unit who reported that flames could be seen “shooting from a window.”

Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames were still visible from the home. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The duplex fire was home to a family of seven- two parents and five kids- who were all evacuated before the MFRD unit arrived.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family by providing temporary housing and basics like food.

The Manitowoc Police are assisting in the investigation of the cause of the fire. The exact cause is not definite, but believed to be started by a space heater that was left on overnight.

MFRD wants to stress the dangers of portable space heaters. Space heaters are not only deadly due to fire hazards, but because of the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Common mistakes made by people who use space heaters are either leaving them near beddings or curtains, or leaving them unattended- which includes sleep.