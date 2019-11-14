Duplex fire under investigation in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Fire Department is investigating a Thursday morning structure fire on Jackson Street.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Jackson Street at 10:34 a.m. The caller stated the downstairs was filled with smoke.

Oshkosh Fire says the first responding units reported a duplex with flames and smoke coming out of the north side of the building.

According to officials, the upstairs unit had six people living in it, four of whom were home at the time of the fire.

Three of them were transported to a local hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

Two dogs were also reportedly in the upper unit. Both of them got out safely.

The downstairs tenant was at work at the time of the fire, according to officials.

The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants due to the extensive damage done to the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.