APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders are on the scene of an Appleton duplex for a reported fire.

The Appleton Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of East Capitol Drive for a reported fire. There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Multiple crews were at the scene. Authorities say that East Capitol Drive is closed from Ballard to Witzke.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.