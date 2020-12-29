DWD announces plan to update applications, incorporating “plain language”

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has announced plans to make filing for unemployment insurance benefits (UI) easier for Wisconsinites.

To be able to make filing less difficult, DWD will be updating the language for both its initial and weekly UI claim applications.

The improvements include UI questions being updated to feature “plain language.”

The department says their definition of “plain language” is when words are understandable to all individuals who are likely to use the UI application process, regardless of educational background or regional/cultural language differences.

In doing this, DWD believes these changes will ensure clarity and will help people understand the questions to prevent incorrect answers that might otherwise prompt further action or investigation and delay someone’s claim from being processed.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites applied for and received UI benefits in 2020. But we know many had to wait longer than necessary because they incorrectly answered a question on the application and that triggered an investigation into their eligibility,” says Amy Pechacek, DWD Transition Director.

If you would like to give feedback on their updated draft application questions, they ask people to submit input online at dwd.wisconsin.gov.

The deadline to submit public comment on the draft questions is Jan. 8, 2021.

DWD job centers will also host virtual focus groups with selected volunteers from around the state to collect additional feedback on the application process.

The Department will review and incorporate all feedback before it begins the necessary IT programming in February and plans to post the updated web applications in March.