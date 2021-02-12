DWD unveils online progress tracker for Continued Assistance Act benefits

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is unveiling an online progress tracker, so Wisconsinites can see when to expect benefits related to all of the Continued Assistance Act programs.

The DWD says the tracker also shows the steps that must be taken to implement each program.

In late December, Congress passed the Continued Assistance Act, creating new unemployment programs and provisions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the DWD says they have been working hard to launch these new federal programs in Wisconsin.

The first of those, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), was implemented last month.

The Department says their antiquated computer system does not allow these programs to be launched all at once, so some new benefits are still weeks away.

DWD explains they have prioritized each program by the number of Wisconsinites who could potentially qualify. 

You can find a list of Continued Assistance Act programs and target launch dates for each one below. 

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)Launched
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)Target Launch Date: March 4, 2021
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)Target Launch Date: April 21, 2021
Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)Target Launch Date: April 28, 2021
Continued Assistance Act programs and target launch dates

You can also view the entire Progress Tracker here.

